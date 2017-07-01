Egg supplies in the U.S. have surged so much in recent months that prices are the lowest for this time of year in at least a decade. “There’s just too many eggs out there,” says one economist.

It doesn’t matter if you like them hard-boiled, scrambled or soaked in heart-clogging hollandaise sauce: When eggs are this cheap, it’s a good time to get cracking.

Supplies in the U.S. have surged so much in recent months that prices are the lowest for this time of year in at least a decade. It will probably take awhile for consumers to eat through the surplus inventory, so the government is predicting egg costs will drop more than any other food group in 2017.

The slump marks a sharp turnaround in the egg business. In 2015, a bird flu outbreak forced farmers to destroy millions of birds and prices skyrocketed. Eager to take advantage of the rally, producers expanded flocks that were the biggest ever by the end of last year. But demand hasn’t kept pace. While some farms have scaled back in recent months, hens have gotten more productive, keeping the market flush with supply.

“The market was temporarily starved for eggs, and now it’s drowning,” said Tom Elam, president of Carmel, Indiana-based consulting firm FarmEcon. “There’s just too many eggs out there.”

Retailers were charging $1.414 on average for a dozen eggs in May, the lowest for the month since 2006, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show. Prices have plummeted 52 percent from a record $2.966 reached in September 2015.

And costs are on track to fall by as much as 6 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts, even as overall food prices rise as much as 2 percent.

Total egg supplies in the U.S. will climb 1.3 percent in 2017 to 8.829 billion dozen, the government said in a June 9 report. That’s the highest in data going back to 1992. Output is projected to rise again next year.

The glut has been a drag on Cal-Maine Foods, the nation’s largest egg company. Shares have slumped 12 percent in 2017, the worst start to a year since 2009. Adam Samuelson, an analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., downgraded the recommendation on the stock to sell from neutral on June 16.

“Historically, the egg industry has experienced many boom and bust cycles with periods of overproduction disrupting the supply-demand balance,” Cal-Maine Chief Executive Officer Adolphus Baker said during a presentation earlier this month.

The current slump may not last, Baker suggested. “High prices cure high prices” by encouraging more supply, “but low prices also cure low prices” by forcing producers to cut back, he said.

Nationwide, farmers have reduced their flocks by about a million birds a month this year, dropping to 371 million as of June 1, from about 376 million on Jan. 1, USDA data show.

Adding a further drag on prices, the industrywide move to increase cage-free production is limiting farmers’ ability to trim flocks. By 2050, as much as 75 percent of output will be cage-free, up from about 14 percent now, Jones estimates.

The move comes as companies such as McDonald’s have pledged to move to cage-free eggs to meet growing demand from consumers focused on animal welfare.

Farmers are “unprofitable right now, but they find themselves in an awkward situation,” Jones said. They should be producing less to ease the glut, but they also need to be expanding their flocks of cage-free animals, he said.