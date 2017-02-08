NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is working to revitalize its garment industry.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2k2qzm9 ) says government officials have partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to help companies across the city modernize their manufacturing processes and workplaces.

Many factories and showrooms have disappeared from the historic garment district in Manhattan.

But a modern garment district is springing up in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Large industrial buildings, affordable rents and easy access to transit lines and parking have already attracted dozens of companies.

A city-financed marketing and advertising campaign that promotes the film and television industry has been expanded to highlight locally made fashions.

Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen says fashion manufacturing “puts food on the table for tens of thousands of families.”

