A stunning fall in big-rig orders puts the spotlight on Bellevue's Paccar. But it has many ways to avoid today's slowdown. What about tomorrow?

This week’s bombshell: Heavy truck orders slid 27 percent to 13,791 in September compared with a year earlier, according to FTR Transportation Intelligence. It’s the worst showing since the recession-ending year of 2009.

The worldwide trade slump is a big immediate problem, and in addition to affecting container lines such as Hanjin Shipping, which sought bankruptcy protection in August, it’s affecting railroads and trucking. With Paccar headquartered in Bellevue attention must be paid.

The trucking industry is also a victim of misplaced bets and overcapacity. In 2014, nearly 300,000 of the heavy rigs (or Class 8 trucks) were built. Despite initial optimism for even better performance in 2015, orders ended at 284,000 as the shipping slump took hold. Cheaper fuel has been offset by the deep slowdown in the Oil Patch and its effect on demand for freight hauling.

According to financial blogger Wolf Richter, “This year has turned out to be outright ugly. So far, manufacturers have received only 130,305 orders…a 39 percent collapse from the same period in 2015.”

As I write, the news has had little effect on Paccar shares, which are down only slightly around $59.74. And no wonder: Paccar is very well run — 77 years of consecutive net profits and dividends every year since 1941. It sells exceptional products (Kenworth and Peterbilt among them), especially prized by owner-operators, as well as having a global footprint.

Last year, with 1.6 million units built worldwide, Paccar was the No. 4 large-truck manufacturer behind Daimler, Volvo and Volkswagen. According to Bloomberg, it had the second-largest market share in North America, behind Daimler.

The harshest analysis I’ve come across on Paccar comes from an article on Seeking Alpha. It likens the company to a red giant star likely to burn out because of self-driving trucks. Maybe. But autonomous trucks will take years to incorporate into an atomized transportation system. Earlier this year, Steve Gordon, who recently retired as chief operating officer of Pacific-based Gordon Trucking, said the next step is likely manned automated trucking, with humans to mind the rig. In any event, the disruption will affect every truck-maker and Paccar is famously innovative.

Is September’s number an early warning of recession? One retired executive told me, yes. It’s true that adding enough sectoral slowdowns can eventually bring down an elderly expansion (although historically the Federal Reserve is more likely to do so). But trucking has enough sector-specific headwinds that this may be a manageable slowdown. Also, September is always one of the slowest months for big-truck orders.

