When it comes to the presidential and vice-presidential debates, it's not "the economy, stupid." Well, maybe the "stupid" part is there.

I understand that the presidential and vice-presidential debates are televised gladiator matches of zingers, sound bites and talking points. Watch them at the peril of brain damage. But if political scientists are to be believed, they are also when many Americans start paying attention to the looming election — and we’ve never faced a more serious choice in modern times. The two debates so far have been extremely frustrating on the economy, and part of the blame goes to the “moderators.” Some examples:

• Donald Trump has referred to America’s cities as “hellholes” as he tries to channel the ghost of Richard Nixon and “law and order” in 1968. This is contrary to the facts (quelle suprise!). In fact, over the past several years, the nation’s big cities have accelerated their progress and are in their best shape of the past 50 years. Downtowns are talent magnets, attracting companies and residents like no time in decades — even in sprawl capitals such as Phoenix.

• To listen to Trump and Mike Pence, the latter apparently “winning” the VP debate with his strange, funeral director authority, the U.S. economy is in terrible shape. It’s not true. First, let’s not forget that President Obama, with the help of the Federal Reserve and a momentary congressional stimulus, saved the nation from a second Great Depression. It was one that happened on the watch of Republican George W. Bush. I can only imagine how Elizabeth Warren would have wiped the floor with Pence. Since the end of the recession, recovery has been slow — Republican austerity is much to blame here — but real and steady. The United States has outpaced other nations. The economy is not in terrible shape.

• The “moderators” have utterly failed to press the candidates about how they would bring the rule of law to Wall Street and the too big to fail banks (with the Wells Fargo news hook!). Again, a running mate of Warren wouldn’t have let this pass.

• Pence robotically repeated “war on coal” Tuesday night. Yet by my count, there has been only one question about climate change in either debate, e.g. coal’s war on us. Climate change is the most dangerous threat facing humanity, and reality doesn’t care if a majority of Trump supporters don’t believe it exists or is human caused. It will bring huge costs, job losses (in fisheries, farming and flooded cities) and population disruptions (it’s already happening). Yet it is also an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a less carbon-emitting economy and new jobs. Clinton and Tom Kaine have mentioned this in passing. The whole issue deserves much, much more time.

• The “moderators” are not curious about one of the biggest things holding back job growth, competition and economic vitality: the growth of highly consolidated industries, cartels, monopolies and monopsonies. More of those angry white folks in, say, Ohio, likely lost their good jobs to mergers and consolidations than to Mexico or China.

• The future will see a revolution in job-killing automation, robotics and artificial intelligence. What’s the plan? From the debates…crickets.

This is only a start. But the public is being badly served in these debates about the reality of the economy and its challenges.

