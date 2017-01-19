Washington’s unemployment rate inched lower in December, driven by gains in leisure and hospitality, information and retail trade sectors.

The state Employment Security Department said Thursday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent last month from 5.3 percent in November — and 5.8 percent a year ago. It’s the fifth month of consecutive improvement in the jobless rate after an earlier plateau.

“Washington’s economy finished strong in 2016 and the short-term job outlook remains positive,” said ESD economist Paul Turek in a statement.

In the Seattle metro area, unemployement stayed put at 3.7 percent of the workforce, an indication that the home of Amazon, Microsoft and other large employers remains the state’s job growth machine.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent in November, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The state’s drop in unemployment reflects the net addition of 6,700 non-farm jobs, on a seasonally adjusted, basis. That’s more than the 4,000 jobs added in November.

Across the state, private sector growth of 7,400 jobs offset the loss of 700 in government.

The statewide number of unemployed people dropped by 3,500 in December versus the previous month. The increase reflects 2,700 new jobs and 800 people leaving the workforce, per BLS estimates. In the Seattle area, the labor force grew by 1,000.

Washington’s workforce — those working plus those looking for a job — jumped by 121,200 in December from the same month in 2015. In the Seattle region, it rose by 61,600 during the same period.