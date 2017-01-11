Why Washington is hurting more than most states in the big trade slowdown.

The state’s merchandise exports enjoyed a spectacular run through most of the past decade. Their value went from $42.4 billion in 2003 to $86.4 billion in 2015. But even in that last year the world economic and trade slowdown, as well as the strong dollar, started to hurt the trajectory. The 2015 numbers were approximately $4.2 billion below 2014 after gains in all the previous years.

It looks like the disappointment will continue for 2016. Trade numbers from the research firm WISERTrade show that Washington merchandise exports through November totaled $71.9 billion, down nearly 10 percent from the same time in 2015.

Most commodities exported from Washington saw declines. Among them: aircraft and parts, down 12.6 percent; edible fruits and nuts down 4.43 percent; mineral fuel and refined oil, down 11.4 percent; vehicles down 49 percent, and wood pulp down 13.25 percent. Export of cereals rose 12.74 percent.

Through November, the total for all states was down 4 percent, a reminder of Washington’s intense exposure to trade ups and downs, especially our heavy dependence on Boeing and the Puget Sound region aerospace cluster. California’s exports were down less than 2 percent.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

When Trump meets the press

Will he speak about the Fed?

He won’t be Yellen