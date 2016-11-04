The outcome of the presidential election might have an immediate effect on the economy. Please vote, stay for the links and the haiku.

At most major newspapers, including the Seattle Times, columnists abide by the journalistic version of the Hatch Act. We don’t directly endorse or campaign for specific candidates.

That said, this is the most important election the nation has faced since 1932, if not 1860. And each side, as well as outside observers, is worried about the economic implications if the other wins the presidential race (and control of the Senate).

For Hillary Clinton backers, Donald Trump is an extremist who has been “normalized” by the media. Citigroup predicts a Trump victory would cause an immediate stock market selloff. A trade war would loom with China. Immigration, essential to innovation, would be curtailed. The independence of the Federal Reserve would be eliminated. Nothing would be done to address the costly effects of climate change.

For Trump supporters, a Clinton victory would mean continued neoclassical economics, including trade deals and tolerating countries that cheat on trade, hurting American workers. It would mean more taxes and regulations, plus an intrusive, over-spending federal government that hurts free enterprise. And the D.C. elites that Trump voters blame for their discontents, would gain even more power.

