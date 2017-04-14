The big news this week was the violent removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight. First the story was that the plane was overbooked and not enough passengers volunteered to be bumped. Then it emerged that United wanted the seats for crew traveling. The passenger, a Louisville, Ky., physician, sustained serious injuries. So did United’s reputation.

I wrote that this is symptomatic of a broken transportation system: a Big Four cartel of airlines, plus further lack of choice in high-speed rail that is available in other advanced urbanized nations.

Plenty of commentary condemned United and the airline industry for poor customer service. We were reminded that the federal Transportation Department has a so-called passenger bill of rights. The White House went silent on its plans to further deregulate big business and privatize the air-traffic control system.

What needs to happen?

This Week’s Links:

• Lessons from the United Airlines debacle | Mohamed A. El-Erian

• The cause of the great housing shortage | Joshua Lehner

• Can Trump take health care hostage? | Paul Krugman

• Tax reforms and top incomes | CEPR/Vox

• The United States must work on its economic relationship with China | Larry Summers

• The de-electrification of the U.S. economy | Justin Fox

Today’s Econ Haiku:

A MAX first test flight

We hope it gives a big lift

To Boeing’s orders