Did you come here for a tech position or something else. Please vote, and stay for the best links of the week and the haiku.

Seattle has been on a historic growth spurt since the end of the Great Recession. In numbers, it’s small compared to metros such as Houston and Phoenix. But the percentage rate has sometimes been among the top in the country and a big change for here.

The metro is famous for technology, with Microsoft, Amazon, startups and numerous outposts of Silicon Valley and San Francisco. But Seattle also has one of America’s most diverse metropolitan economies. So if you arrived since June 2009, what brought you here:

This Week’s Links:

Today’s Econ Haiku:

GE urged patience

Investors turned out the lights

Electrifying