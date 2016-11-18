Earlier this week, I explored some of the vulnerabilities this booming metropolitan area faces. Seattle has experienced one of its biggest, gaudiest economic expansions in history since the Great Recession.

But nothing lasts forever. This is an aging boom. Some distortions are appearing, such as Chinese money in real estate. Boeing is facing an order slowdown. And the times are a changing with a Trump administration and GOP-led Congress determined to chart a very different course from the past eight years — or past 80-plus years.

Check out the link above and based on what you’re seeing, what do you think?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Trump claims fake credit

Those jobs at Ford weren’t leaving

Driving us crazy