Will the angry mood toward trade agreements in the election season carry forward into policy? Please vote, stay for the links and haiku.

Anyone looking forward to this toxic season being over after the election will likely be disappointed. According to New York Magazine, “Republicans already have a plan to make Hillary Clinton’s presidency a living hell.” That would depend heavily on the GOP keeping control of the Senate. And the hardcore support of Donald Trump may be more militant than ever.

Of economic importance to Washington state is what happens with trade policy. The populist sentiment of the past two years even caused Clinton to turn against the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the signature trade agreement of President Obama.

But the future isn’t about whether “neoliberal elites” reassert themselves or not. Americans have an insatiable appetite for cheap stuff from around the world and they save less than almost any other advanced nation. I’ve heard people at Pike Place Market complain that they can get lower prices at their local suburban supermarket. And the American-led world trade order is under stress, from China’s new Silk Road of investments and trade deals to the EU’s troubles underscored by Brexit.

What do you think?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Good GDP growth

No, Don, the numbers aren’t rigged

Except by soybeans