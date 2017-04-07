The presidents of the United States and China probably can't expect much from their summit. But if you could wave a wand, how would you change the most important relationship on the planet?
Two proud nationalists, representing the world’s two largest economies, meet to hash over disputes at a tony Florida golf resort. What could possibly go wrong?
For Donald Trump and Xi Jinping the summit today might be nothing more than taking the measure of each other. But each has issues. Trump has loudly denounced China for unfair trade tactics, yet he also wants China to “do something” about North Korea. Xi has ambitions to cut American influence in east Asia, maintain a strong export economy, continue China’s rise and deliver “the Chinese dream.”
Team Trump lacks either the leverage or expertise to push a new trade paradigm on China. Team Xi is dealing with an unprecedented occupant of the White House. Economic and strategic concerns are enormous for both nations. In the past, such a meeting might have ended with a big order for Boeing airplanes. This time even that’s unlikely.
But let’s blue-sky for a moment, keeping in mind that China is Washington state’s largest trading partner. What would be an ideal way for the relationship to move forward?
Today’s Econ Haiku:
Net neutrality
Is high on the Don’s hit list
‘The tubes’ won’t be fair
