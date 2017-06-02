What happens now that President Donald Trump has announced his intention to take the United States out of the treaty meant to head off the worst of climate change? Please vote.

President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the 190-nation Paris climate accords, joining Syria and Nicaragua. Is this a blip to be reversed by a future administration, a major world-historical blunder or somewhere in between.

Yesterday I wrote about the heavy economic and social costs from exiting the treaty. More than 300 commenters had plenty to say.

As the world’s richest nation with the planet’s largest economy — and having generated more greenhouse gas emissions than anybody — America’s move might encourage other nations to abandon Paris. Is enough do, the planet will end up as something out of a science-fiction nightmare. On the other hand, it could mark a decline in U.S. leadership as China and the European Union move ahead — reaping the benefits from advances in building a low-carbon future.

Also, a number of states — including Washington — are determined to stick to Paris, although they lack the power and resources of the federal government. And many major corporations (and the Pentagon) see climate change for the existential threat it is, and are taking steps on their own.

What do you think?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Remember ‘states’ rights’?

The right used to burnish them

We’ll see what’s right now