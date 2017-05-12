The next mayor will have a full list of work, but what about the economy? Please vote and comment.

I struggle to frame this question. For example, what can a mayor really do to address inequality that stems from national and global forces? These include redistribution of income upwards to the richest and the loss of middle-wage jobs. On the other hand, if a mayor wants to “solve” homelessness — a very complex situation with many causes and involving different groups of people — what does that mean? Many of the policies pursued in recent years have failed, at a high cost. Finally, no mayor can teleport the city back to 1985.

Every policy has consequences, some unintended. For example, fees from development help fund many of the city’s progressive initiatives. A thriving, and safe, downtown pays for the rest of the city. Mess with this at Seattle’s peril. Also, aspirations aren’t effective policy. “Taxing the richest” won’t work when most of them live outside the city limits.

This city has enjoyed such a good run since the Great Recession that one is tempted to say political leadership almost doesn’t matter. The left-leaning policies of the city haven’t broken the stride of the expansion here. Any losers, such as small landlords or weaker fast-food franchise owners, are largely ignored. You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. This conceit might shatter in a recession or other economic shock. As I’ve written before, in most cities economic development is one of a mayor’s most important jobs.

Seattle’s politics are another example of the damage done by the transformation of the GOP from a mass political party into one of the far right. A centrist Republican faction that supports business and pragmatic approaches, while also being socially tolerant and even liberal, might get a good run here. Such a critter doesn’t exist anymore. In Seattle, the competitive flavors run from center-left to socialist.

So here goes. And remember, you can add your two cents in the comments section below.

