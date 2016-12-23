China's complex trade relationship has made losers and winners in America. Is Trump on target? Please vote and stay for the best links of the week and the Econ Haiku.

As a candidate, Donald Trump promised to slap a 45 percent tariff on goods from China, a nation he claims has been a key part of Americans getting a raw deal from trade. Earlier this week, he selected Peter Navarro, a vocal China critic, to lead a new White House Trade Council. China has promised to retaliate against U.S. tariffs.

Trump has no experience in serious international relations, especially with the world’s second-largest economy, and his own branded goods are made in at least 12 countries not the USA. On the other hand, there’s little doubt that China’s rise has caused far more damage to American manufacturing than NAFTA. Estimates range from three to five million jobs. (Automation has probably cost far more jobs).

On the other, other hand, that phenomenon has been driven to aid the fortunes of billionaires such as those nominated by Trump for his cabinet and low prices in Wal-Mart beloved of Trump’s working-class white supporters.

One doesn’t need to support the Trans-Pacific Partnership to know history: Trade wars never turn out well, working people are hurt and sometimes they lead to real wars. Washington has a dog in this fight. Last year, its businesses sold more than $19 billion in goods to China, making it our largest trading partner.

What do you think?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Don beats down Boeing

Makes it up with Lockheed tweets

Not normal — get it?