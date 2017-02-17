Do you think today's levels of immigration are ultimately good for the economy? Please vote. Stay for the best economy links of the week and the haiku.

The battle is joined.

One of the few consistent promises of Donald Trump’s candidacy was not just stopping illegal immigration but slowing or halting immigration from certain parts of the world. This hit at least a speed bump with his executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

It was quickly struck down by the federal courts (checks on presidential power live, for now). But Trump promises to come back with another order. He’s also considering federalizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to evict illegal immigrants. The Republican-controlled Congress has the power to severely restrict immigration, as happened from 1924 to 1965.

“A nation of immigrants” line can be used to great sentimental effect. But what about immigration lately, at historic high levels, with wages stagnant for many citizens and fewer jobs being created?

Many, but by no means all, economists argue it is a net positive. Trump’s tens of millions of voters disagree (and, sure, for cultural as well as economic reasons). What do you think?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Listen in with Don

On your competitor’s call

Next time is your turn