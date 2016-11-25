How and where will you spend this holiday season? Please vote and stay for the top links of the week and the haiku.

It’s called Black Friday because it kicks off the season when retailers hope to make enough money to fall into the black for the year.

Retail sales excluding food had risen to $411 billion through October, a record, climbing out of the recession trough of $294 billion in 2009. According to the Adobe Digital Index, which tracks online shopping, people spent more than $1 billion on Thanksgiving Day evening, up 14 percent from a year ago.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise 3.6 percent this year. Unemployment is the lowest it’s been since 2007 and wages finally began to rise last year. But we really never know his the season fares until early next year.

Every dollar you spend is a vote. A vote for local retailers. A vote for a healthy downtown Seattle retail district when most American cities long ago lost theirs. So how about you?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Black is the new black

As shoppers flock to the stores

Before orange kicks in