Aside from general misery, the hot weather and pollution can make for a nasty work environment. Please vote, stay for the top econ links of the week and the haiku.

Boy, did the tourists pick a bad time to attempt an escape from the heat in the rest of the United States. With no end in sight to high temps and smoke from 20 major forest fires in British Columbia, we’re not putting on our best face. Good thing the president and federal government are hard at work implementing the Paris climate accords. Oh, wait.

Most of us here don’t have air conditioning at home. I’m tempted to fly down to Phoenix to get out of the Seattle heat. But A/C at the office only helps some workers. Many are in jobs outside, in the blazing heat and nasty air pollution, where heat exhaustion or even heat stroke can happen. Excessive heat warnings continue. How is it affecting you?

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Get on Don’s good side

Promise a factory here

Toyota’s driven