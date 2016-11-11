Donald Trump's presidency will bring some immediate winners and losers. How do you think it will add up? Please stay for the links and the haiku.

Earlier this week, I gave you my opinion about the implications of a President Trump with Republican control of all branches of the federal government (and likely a historic high of statehouses). It drew 199 comments, but today is your turn in a poll (and we saw how well those performed in illuminating Election Day).

Here’s a quick rundown:

Winners include big business, Wall Street and the financial sector, the wealthy, the fossil fuels sector including Big Coal and, probably, defense industries. Returning to the policies of the 2000s will result in an enormous windfall for the richest individuals. Major corporations will have even more “relief” from the “burdens” of taxes and regulation. Monopolies, monopsonies, cartels and highly consolidated industries will grow even larger and more powerful.

Losers: working people, immigrants, those who will lose health care, smaller firms overwhelmed by the increasing market power of big ones, efforts to address rising inequality and a response to hold off the worst effects of climate change with all its costs. Trade could be a big loser if Trump follows through on his bellicose promises, with Boeing Commercial Airplanes at the top of the list. Innovation and infrastructure will be damaged by federal cuts. Enjoy your privatized “entitlements.” Deficits and debt won’t matter, except as an excuse to cut entitlements and investments in the common good.

Unknown: Whether Trump and the GOP can being back manufacturing jobs. They fell precipitously during the George W. Bush administration. Most of Trump’s branded products are made overseas. He has no plan to address the danger to jobs from rising automation and artificial intelligence. There’s some to like in his promise for infrastructure, but the GOP establishment opposes it.

Also, whoever won the presidency likely faces a recession soon. How Trump responds would be very different from Hillary Clinton.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Will Trump say, “You’re fired!”

To Amazon’s defense biz?

The long knives are out