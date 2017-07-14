It sounds like science fiction. But are video games really luring young men from work? Please vote.

A study from Princeton, the University of Chicago and University of Rochester has been getting plenty of press. It argues that more young men are staying out of the workforce because they’d rather play video games while living with mom and dad.

The phenomenon “accounts for 23 to 46 percent of the decline in market work for younger men during the 2000s,” according to the academics. Hours worked for men aged 21 to 30 fell by 12 percent between 2000 and 2015. Men 31 to 55 experienced an 8 percent drop. Fifteen percent of the young men who weren’t students didn’t work last year, compared with 8 percent in 2000.

The study says “technology growth for computer and gaming leisure can explain as much as three-quarters” of the decline. These “video game dropouts are now averaging 520 hours a year on the computer, with 60 percent of that time devoted to video games, dwarfing other pursuits like socializing with friends in the real world,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Not everyone is buying it (see here and here, for example). Young, low-skilled men would be disproportionately affected by the recession and structural changes in the economy, limiting opportunities. But what do you think (and this is on the honor system — for real young men and parents/relatives)? Got a comment? There’s a place for that below.

This Week’s Links:

• How market power leads to corporate political influence | Pro Market

• The U.S. Treasury’s missed opportunity | CEPR Vox

• Western Civilization and presidential hypocrisy | Larry Summers

• The danger of dismissing market failures | Brookings Institution

• Toward a unified measure of U.S. housing insecurity | Washington Center for Equitable Growth

• Why recessions followed by austerity can have a persistent impact | Mainly Macro

• Arms-length international trade | Tim Taylor

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Microsoft power

To reboot on climate change

With green energy