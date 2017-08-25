Heads of the central bank were once fairly above politics. No more.

Janet Yellen’s term as chair of the Federal Reserve comes to an end in February, and this likely is a big conversation topic at the annual central bankers’ gathering at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Appointed by President Barack Obama, Yellen is unlikely to be reappointed by President Donald Trump.

In addition to Trump’s obsession with erasing Obama’s legacy, he and Republicans have criticized the Fed’s regulation of big banks. They want to repeal the Dodd-Frank bill, passed to rein in finance after the laissez-faire-caused calamity of 10 years ago. Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus who heads Trump’s National Economic Council, wants the job. Yellen defended the Fed at her Jackson Hole speech, for all the good that will do. (You can read the entire speech here).

Pre-Trump, administrations respected the Fed’s independence, with chairmen typically serving for Republicans and Democrats. To replace a chair after one term, for naked political reasons, was seen as crass and risked rattling the markets. Alan Greenspan served under four presidents. Paul Volcker was appointed by Jimmy Carter but kept on by Ronald Reagan, even though Volcker’s devastating inflation-killing recession imperiled Reagan politically. But perhaps this thinking is so pre-2017.

The Fed was the essential element that prevented the meltdown of the world financial system in 2007-08. Along with the Obama stimulus, it prevented a second Great Depression. The biggest reason for the slow recovery is GOP austerity, not Fed policy. Yellen’s leadership has deftly led the central bank on a path to normal monetary policy.

