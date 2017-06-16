How are you shopping for groceries and might that change? Please take the Friday poll.
As Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, it’s either a game-changer or a huge risk that could go badly wrong. Blogger Matthew Yglesias waggishly tweeted this morning, “A big city daily newspaper, physical bookstores, a supermarket chain. Bezos’ futuristic vision is all coming together.”
Seriously, this is Amazon’s bid to become a major grocer, a cut-throat industry with razor-thin margins. It’s also a time of tectonic shifts in consumer behavior. On Thursday, Kroger said same-store sales dropped for the second straight quarter and tougher competition would lower its earnings forecast. Kroger shares took their biggest nosedive in 17 years.
But what about you? A couple of polls — and, as always, please add your thoughts to the comments section.
Today’s Econ Haiku:
Are we at the peak
Or will growth keep on climbing?
It’s a long way down
