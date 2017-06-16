How are you shopping for groceries and might that change? Please take the Friday poll.

As Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, it’s either a game-changer or a huge risk that could go badly wrong. Blogger Matthew Yglesias waggishly tweeted this morning, “A big city daily newspaper, physical bookstores, a supermarket chain. Bezos’ futuristic vision is all coming together.”

Seriously, this is Amazon’s bid to become a major grocer, a cut-throat industry with razor-thin margins. It’s also a time of tectonic shifts in consumer behavior. On Thursday, Kroger said same-store sales dropped for the second straight quarter and tougher competition would lower its earnings forecast. Kroger shares took their biggest nosedive in 17 years.

But what about you? A couple of polls — and, as always, please add your thoughts to the comments section.

This Week’s Links:

• The eurozone must reform or die | Kenneth Rogoff

• Oregon recreational marijuana forecast | Josh Lehner

• Five reasons to doubt Yellen and the Fed’s wisdom | Larry Summers

• Is America encouraging the wrong kind of entrepreneurship? | Harvard Business Review

• We’re not even in Kansas anymore | Paul Krugman

• Life support for coal will make the U.S. an energy backwater | Noah Smith

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Are we at the peak

Or will growth keep on climbing?

It’s a long way down