Seattle residents love to whine, but is Northwest discontent turning into a real desire to move somewhere else? Please vote — and tell your story in the comments if you wish. Stay for the top economic stories of the week and the haiku.

This week came a poll showing 45 percent of millennials say they may have to leave the Seattle area eventually because of high housing costs. This despite most saying they would rather stay.

They aren’t alone. I hear from retirees all the time who worry about affording their homes in the face of rising taxes.

Today’s question requires the honor system. It doesn’t count if you grouse about the city getting more expensive, attracting more vagrants, getting dirtier and more congested, losing its soul — but you’re still really staying. I’m after those who are really considering jumping and pulling the ripcord.

This Week’s Links:

• Killing trade would rob the world of a highly effective deterrent to war | Quartz

• Climate change predicted to turn Vancouver into San Diego — but at a terrible cost | Vancouver Sun

• How Foxconn’s broken pledges in Pennsylvania cast doubt on Trump jobs plan | Wonkblog

• The decline in U.S. public companies | Tim Taylor

• The financial fire next time: the cost of rolling back reforms | Simon Johnson

• The enduring mystery of Japan’s economy | Kevin Drum

• The real test for the Republican health care plan | Mark Thoma

• Dean Baker vs. Bill Gates — who’s clueless on productivity growth | Econospeak

• Rural areas have some housing affordability issues, too | Josh Lehner

• This is now the third-longest economic expansion in history | Real Time Economics

Today’s Econ Haiku:

A big IPO

Won’t help the white working class

Snap those short fingers