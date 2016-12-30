Next year will bring one of the most tectonic changes to American government in history. Does that make you bullish on the economy?

The economy ends the year in pretty good shape, particularly in the face of a global slowdown and years of congressional “austerity” and budget brinksmanship. The expansion might continue on into the new administration.

Or not.

For Trump partisans, tax cuts, rolling back regulations, expanding fossil fuel extraction, “getting tough on trade” and a cabinet chock-full of wealthy people with no experience in government is a prescription for a big economic boom. To critics, it’s a formula for kleptocracy at best and disastrous mistakes at worst. If you care about inequality or climate change, don’t expect help from the ruling party in D.C. The vaunted white working class might not like losing its Obamacare, much less Social Security and Medicare.

Finally, remember this is one of the oldest expansions on record and the Federal Reserve has promised multiple interest-rate hikes next year.

In Sunday’s Times, I’ll put down my markers for 2017. In the meantime, how are you feeling?

This Week’s Links:

• An improving economy wasn’t enough to change party loyalties in a Midwestern town | The Atlantic

• The U.S. spends more on healthcare than any other country — here’s what we’re buying | Washington Post

• The Age of Incompetence | Brad DeLong

• Global economic forces stymie U.S. manufacturing | Brookings Institution

• How wives’ share of income has changed | St. Louis Fed

• Trump’s extreme oligarchy | Simon Johnson

• Why Hayek was not a conservative | Uneasy Money

• Are mergers good or bad for the economy? | Mark Thoma

• Is the Fed about to experience a repeat of 2016? | Tim Duy’s Fed Watch

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Uncork the champaign

Toast the year, here comes the new

Next year things may pop