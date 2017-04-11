When a passenger was forcibly ejected from an overbooked United flight, it was a reminder of the policy blunders and greed that made such travesties possible.

Video of a security officer dragging a passenger (“re-accommodating”) off an overbooked United Airlines flight is a window into America’s broken transportation policy. This is no mere one-off gaffe or public relations embarrassment. It’s a natural outcome.

Politicians and regulators allowed the creation of today’s airline cartel: United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Four carriers that have outsized and unhealthy market power. They can pretty much do as they please. “We know you have a choice when you fly…” Hahahaha. Not often, especially for medium-sized cities or “fortress hubs” where one carrier dominates the airport (think Charlotte). Even Southwest has gotten more surly.

“Serving” customers, herded into tiny seats on overcrowded airliners reminiscent of bus travel, is a much lower priority than sucking every possible penny upwards to further enrich big shareholders. This also explains why they offer “travel vouchers” instead of straight-up cash when trying to deal with an overbooked flight. The security state that pervades airports and works with airlines further degrades passengers ability to protest or decline.

People of a certain age remember when airlines served actual meals and treated customers well. The “friendly skies” are long gone. And we’ve become a nation of sheeple.

Thanks to a combination of lucky factors, our hometown Alaska Airlines avoided being swept up in the mergers. From the top ranks down to average employees, Alaska has focused on customers, not only to avoid losing market share to a tough challenge from Delta but because it is outside the hive thinking of the Big Four. No wonder Alaska came in No. 1 in the Wichita State University airline quality rating.

Weak aggressive antitrust enforcement, Wall Street’s feral greed for mergers and poor management, especially after 9/11, winnowed out choice. Thus, USAirways, TWA, Northwest Airlines and Continental Airlines among others have been absorbed into the Borg of the Big Four (“Resistance is futile”). USAirways itself was the creation of mergers that eliminated competition and often destroyed fine airlines, such as Piedmont. Then its Wall Street golden boy CEO, Doug Parker, capped his empire by acquiring American and taking the name. These mergers also eliminated numerous hubs and hundreds of well-paying jobs.

Another problem is the destruction of what was once the world’s finest passenger train system. Amtrak was never funded properly and now Donald Trump’s budget proposes eliminating most of the railroad, an unprecedented (or “unpresidented,” as he tweeted in another context) move by an administration of either party. Trump also wants “deregulation,” which is code for changing regulations to further benefit big companies.

Worst of all, the United States is the only advanced urbanized nation in the world without high-speed rail.

In Europe and parts of Asia, high-speed rail offers a competitive choice against airlines between relatively close city-pairs. It’s the best transportation choice for the environment and frees up airliners for longer routes. This infrastructure investment also adds thousands of construction and operating jobs. It’s a scandal that even the Northeast Corridor in the United States is not true high-speed rail.

Behold your 1971 transportation system, America.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Rex goes to Moscow

Syria gets the headlines

He and Vlad talk oil