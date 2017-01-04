The new chief trade negotiator is the real deal. But how will he modify the existing world order without hurting America, too.

A disturbing number of Donald Trump’s cabinet selections are unqualified for their portfolios. This is not the case with Robert Lighthizer, the pick to become U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). He is a veteran international trade lawyer and worked as a deputy trade rep in the Reagan administration.

The USTR can have influence that ranges from serious cabinet level to potted plant. Lighthizer will definitely not be the latter.

He’s a longtime critic of American trade policy and China, as well as favoring tariffs to punish nations he sees as trade offenders. He forcefully backed Trump’s utterings in a 2011 Washington Times op-ed. He reminded readers that Republicans long ago supported tariffs to protect American industry.

With his experience as a high-powered trade lawyer (Skadden, Arps), as well as serving in government, he brings the expertise to actually implement some of Trump’s rhetoric — and a president has fairly wide latitude on trade matters.

In addition to criticizing China’s trade policies (like his former colleague Clyde Prestowitz), Lighthizer is no fan of multilateral trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He has also opposed NAFTA, whose negotiations were begun under the administration of George H.W. Bush. He says he’s more amenable to bilateral agreements. (Much of this is characterized as “free trade,” but it’s more managed trade).

The Trump website says Lighthizer “play(ed) a major role in developing trade policy for the Reagan Administration and negotiat(ed) roughly two dozen bilateral international agreements on a variety of topics from steel to grain. These agreements were uniformly tough and frequently resulted in significant reductions in the shipment of unfairly traded imports into the United States.”

In fact, the Reagan years saw the emergence of the trade deficit as a major issue after decades of the United States running at least a mild trade surplus. Automobiles and steel from Japan caused so much trouble for American manufacturers that Reagan was forced to backtrack from his laissez faire preferences.

Improvising, Reagan leaned on Tokyo to limit auto exports to the United States. It was sold as buying time for the Big Three to recover — instead they increased prices on their inferior vehicles. Tariffs might have saved Harley-Davidson, but the issue is still debated because the American company made such different motorcycles from its competitors. Long-term, Japanese automakers began making cars in the United States, but still part of an international supply chain. And the trade policies of the Gipper’s administration couldn’t save the Big Three from their own greed and short-sightedness (the United Auto Workers bore much less blame than the executive suites by the mid-1980s).

With semiconductors, the Reagan administration imposed 100 percent tariffs on Japan. This cost American customers more. But it did stop job losses in the chip sector. Reagan was playing a difficult balancing act, trying to get Japan to play by the rules, but mindful it was an ally and had risen from defeat in World War II thanks to an export-based economy.

Trump is no Reagan. In addition, the world has changed substantially. For one thing, globalization has been driven by the kind of moguls who stuff Trump’s cabinet (the President-elect’s branded products are made in at least 12 nations). Also, China is an economic superpower and closely linked to American companies — and American jobs — not least through globalized supply chains. It can hurt America back in a trade war, with Washington state especially vulnerable. Lighthizer may be the adult in the room. But maybe not.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

The Amazon spheres

Copernicus might see what

We revolve around