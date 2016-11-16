With two recessions, bursting the housing bubble, trouble in the suburbs and a slow recovery, poverty has grown in both red and blue congressional districts since the turn of the century.
A report from the Brookings Institution released earlier this month found that poverty increased in 420 out of 436 congressional districts from 2000 to 2010-2014.
The poverty rate also cuts across party lines. Most poor people live in Republican districts (25.1 million), but districts represented by Democrats had the higher poverty rate (17.1 percent vs. 14.4 percent). The poor population increased faster in red districts than blue ones. One big driver: increasing poverty in suburbia, a phenomenon than pre-dated the Great Recession but was made worse by the collapse of the housing bubble.
In Washington, every district saw poverty rise. For example, GOP Rep. Dave Reichert’s Seventh District saw the level grow 72 percent to 10.5 percent overall. Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen’s Second District experienced a nearly 66 percent rise to 13.3 percent. The highest poverty rates were in GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse’s Fourth (19.1 percent) and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodger’s Fifth (17.1 percent), both up around 38 percent. The lowest rate was 8.5 percent in Rep. Suzan DelBene’s First District, but still an increase of nearly 61 percent.
Poverty was barely discussed during the presidential debates, although Hillary Clinton put forward an extensive set of programs. With President-elect Trump, we’ll have to wait and see. You can read the report here.
Today’s Econ Haiku:
Hansen adds Wilson
But will the NBA play?
Still seems a long shot
