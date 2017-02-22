For all the attention new tech IPOs attract, they don't create many jobs. That's a problem when they also attract so much investment in a slow-growth economy.

Snapchat’s parent Snap is preparing to go public, an offering that could value the messaging app company at between $19.5 billion and $22.2 billion. It’s producing excitement among the luxury real-estate agents and wealth managers in Snap’s hometown of Los Angeles, which is seeing a growing tech scene.

But Snap isn’t creating many jobs — employment is 1,900 and it’s difficult to see that it would grow much more. At its peak in 1979, General Motors employed more than 618,000 Americans, most of them in blue-collar middle-class jobs. Now GM employs about 200,000 and has a market value of $56.6 billion. While larger than Snap’s projected value, it’s not proportional in terms of jobs created.

This is another reminder of the disconnect between our techno-magic economy and the creation of good jobs. Donald Trump campaigned on bringing back good manufacturing jobs. But the financial commitment of investors is mostly in plays such as Snap, which neither manufacture here (if they manufacture anything at all) nor provide good working-class jobs. I can think of only two manufacturing startups in recent years — First Solar and Tesla — that attracted the capital of a potential tech unicorn.

A 2015 Recode article focused on the problem. It highlighted a study by Oxford economists Thor Berger and Carl Benedikt, who wrote, “The magnitude of workers shifting into new industries is strikingly small: in 2010, only 0.5 percent of the US labor force is employed in industries that did not exist in 2000.”

They found, “the companies leading the digital revolution have created few employment opportunities: while IBM and Dell still employed 431,212 and 108,800 workers respectively, Facebook’s headcount reached only 7,185 in 2013. Because digital businesses require only limited capital investment, employment opportunities created by technological change may continue to stagnate as the US economy is becoming increasingly digitized.”

Tech superstar cities such as Seattle do see abundant employment opportunities — but mostly for those who are trained in sophisticated coding and other computer engineering. Our metro area’s blue-collar middle class exists on legacy sectors, Boeing, the ports and maritime.

I don’t have an easy answer for getting through this new industrial revolution. People often point to critics of techno-magic as analogous to those who defended buggy-whip makers against the onrush of the automobile. The problem with this analogy (as I’ve written before) is that the auto industry created millions of new jobs and was a key driver behind the rise of the middle class. That’s not happening now.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Can our city-state

Stop the feds’ overreaching?

Or just needle Don?