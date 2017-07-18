If superstar athletes pull down major scratch, why complain about the bulging pay of top chief executives? But there are plenty of differences between the two.

After my Sunday column criticizing today’s extreme compensation for top corporate executives, several readers pushed back with a familiar counter-argument. Sure, CEOs make big bucks, but they’re top performers just like LeBron James or the best NFL players or movie star Matt Damon. As one wrote, “People who excel in their field get compensated extremely.”

This is a trope that has been examined extensively and knocked down.

For athletes and entertainers, a genuinely competitive, efficient and transparent market decides what they make. Wharton professor David Larcken put it this way in a 2003 roundtable:

“With entertainers we can actually see what’s being produced,” Larcker said. “There’s a market where Julia Roberts or George Clooney are paid $10 million to $20 million per film. But it’s a bare knuckle industry. Kevin Costner was very, very hot at one point, in the $5 million to $10 million range for a movie. But now he’s dropped off the scene and is having a hard time getting work. That market works. If you’re not bringing in the box office, you’re toast.”

The same is true for sports figures. Fans see the value they bring (or fail to) and are quick to take their dollars elsewhere if a team isn’t performing well. Fans eagerly pay to watch LeBron’s talent. On the other hand, a team owner can’t afford to tolerate mediocre or poor performance from expensive players. The stats are available and unforgiving.

In most cases, the opposite is true for CEOs and other top executives. Their skills are rarely portable, just as it is unusual to see one major corporation stealing a CEO away from another. The decision-making behind the compensation is opaque, made by committee members that typically share the CEO’s background (and are often friends), and based on metrics that only tangentially have to do with serving customers and building up the company. Compensation keeps rising no matter how the company does.

Steven Clifford, a former CEO and author of The CEO Pay Machine: How It Trashes America and How To Stop It, lays out the perverse distortions and always-upward dysfunction of the situation in a fascinating article in The Atlantic. “A range of performance-based bonuses makes sense at first glance: If a CEO accomplishes more, he gets paid more,” he writes. “But given his negotiating edge, the CEO’s bonus target in effect becomes a floor.

“With bonus targets and ranges, a CEO whose compensation target was $15 million can make double or triple that amount regardless of his abilities, so long as he is a good negotiator, a deft financial manipulator, or just lucky.”

Some might say this is just capitalism. But it’s not a capitalism that most Americans can long support, given its extreme winner-take-all approach, where a minority of winners thrive and everyone else is left on their own. This is particularly true when the winning has come by gaming public policy to slash taxes and antitrust and other regulatory barriers, crush unions, eliminate competitors and hold down pay of average workers. I’d argue it’s not capitalism at all and is very bad for the economy.

Remember, in 1965 a CEO made 20 times the compensation of the average worker. This was also the zenith of the American middle class, and well-paying jobs were abundant. In today’s era of rising inequality and “secular stagnation,” the average CEO makes 340 times the pay of a worker. That’s not capitalism. It’s looting the corporate treasury and the broader economy.

It’s not even entertaining.

