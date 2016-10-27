The worst fears about oil company defaults haven't proved to be true...yet. But there's a $147 billion question mark.

One of the lesser-known bits of the energy economy is that the United States is a major oil producer, and that was even before production skyrocketed thanks to fracking. This is lost because we use so much more oil than we produce and are a big energy importer, too.

So when oil prices began a nosedive in the second half of 2014, many observers worried that the troubles wouldn’t be confined to bankruptcies of oil outfits or even a fundamental re-shifting of the majors such as Exxon Mobil. And there is evidence that cheaper energy prices have been offset by falling demand in a wide belt of suppliers, manufacturers, railroads etc. dependent on oil.

Another big fear hasn’t materialized yet: that the price collapse could take down the banking sector. When oil prices fell in the 1980s, they caused the failure of hundreds of banks in energy producing regions, including the infamous Penn Square Bank — with fatal consequences for Seafirst, Seattle’s largest bank headquarters.

The fracking phenomenon was heavily built on debt. Unlike conventional “upstream” drilling, it requires constant drilling of new wells just to stay even. And that took capital in the form of heavy leverage.

Defaults have happened. But according to a new study by the Liberty Street Economics at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the effects on banks have been limited and manageable, at least so far. Only five banks have failed this year and eight in 2015, which is well below average. Institutions located in the Oil Patch are feeling the effects of lower prices. But a wider contagion hasn’t happened.

We shouldn’t be complacent, however. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that energy companies had $147 billion in unfunded credit lines from the big banks. Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Wells-Fargo are most exposed. If the firms tap these loans in a big way and can’t repay, things could get more complicated.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Will Hillary flip

And turn TPP backer?

Her backers would flip