Airplanes and parts contributed to a disappointing year for state exports, although they remain much stronger than a decade ago. What's ahead is murkier than ever.

Washington state’s merchandise trade exports took a big hit last year, according to preliminary data released this week by the Census Bureau. They totaled $79.6 billion last year compared with $86.4 billion in 2015 and nearly $90.6 billion in 2014.

Many categories saw declines or were stagnant. The largest, transportation equipment (mostly airplanes and parts) posted $47.9 billion. In 2015, this critical export totaled $54.2 billion. On the other hand, agricultural products rose to $10.2 billion vs. $9.5 billion in 2015.

The decline was more noticeable than for the nation as a whole, where merchandise exports totaled $1.45 trillion vs. $1.5 trillion in 2015 (the December trade deficit was $44.3 billion). Even so, Washington likely kept its ranking as the nation’s third biggest exporter behind California and Texas. China, Japan and Canada were the state’s largest export destinations.

Beyond the obvious slowdown in aerospace, the biggest headwinds Washington faced were the world economic slowdown — especially slower growth in China — and the strong dollar. An expensive dollar makes American exports less competitive and affordable.

Washington saw an amazing export growth trajectory over the decade culminating in 2014. Since then, exports have fallen back but are well ahead of where they stood in the early- and mid-2000s. With the Trump administration promising to rewrite trade agreements and norms, slow world economic growth won’t be the only challenge Washington faces going forward.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Unease in tech town

Will the other Washington

Shut the golden door?