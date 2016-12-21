Prices go up and down, demand attracts supply (and sometimes vice versa). It's called market forces, and they deserve more attention in progressive Seattle.

Earlier this month, a report from Apartment Insights Washington showed that rents have peaked and begun to come down in some of the hottest parts of the metropolitan area. For example, rents downtown are 2.8 percent lower than the previous quarter and down 3.5 percent in the University District.

Don’t expect Seattle to turn into Mesa, Arizona, anytime soon. This is a coveted superstar city and you get what you pay for. But hitting the ceiling, seeing some prices fall, and apartments offering incentives, too, are all signs that market forces can still work.

After the shock of the Great Recession, much of Seattle’s economy recovered quickly. Amazon, a turning-around Microsoft and a strong start-up scene were some of the drivers. So, too, was the new appeal of vibrant central cities, especially to millennials and empty-nest baby boomers. Seattle attracted population. This brought in capital seeking a return in a slow-growth economy, investing in scores of multi-family residential projects.

Developers were responding to demand. And because this isn’t a centrally planned economy, real estate will always produce a lemming effect. As a result, six years along, overbuilding is a natural outcome, especially in some of the most desirable areas. Rents will go down. Some developers might lose their shirts (“How did I make a million dollars in real estate? I started with 10 million!”) but it won’t bring down the economy.

This is the market working at its most elegant and effective: demand and supply, price discovery and response. Want more affordable housing? Build more housing stock. Don’t treat developers and landlords as class enemies.

I make this observation because we suffered through one of the most serious market failures in recent history with the Great Recession. Many Americans suffer from market distortions — industry concentration, the market power of a few giants and lack of antitrust enforcement. These have killed jobs, driven down wages and given select corporate interests undue power over our politics and public good. Patent rent-seeking, especially in pharmaceuticals, and the deal to keep Big Pharma from having to bid on prices for Medicare D are examples of crony capitalism, not the market rightly understood.

The market is not a church or an infallible system. It doesn’t serve every human good or need, can’t solve every problem. One should be very skeptical about promises that market forces can “solve” problems in education and access to healthcare.

The market can fail, with serious consequences. It needs government to ensure competition, seed innovation, invest in infrastructure and enforce the rule of law. It requires pluralism and buffers in the forms of many players, unions, low barriers to new competitors and progressive taxation. Subsidies should be chosen carefully and transparently.

Climate change represents the most profound market failure. Carbon’s real costs aren’t accounted for — so we drill, drive, pollute the atmosphere, and leave the future a nightmare. If carbon were appropriately priced, market forces could do great good (but not completely “solve” the problem).

In many parts of America, market worship with the nihilistic Ayn Rand ideology (“economic freedom!) will be at work in the new administration, with disastrous results. An influential part of Seattle is very good at protest theater, shouting down opposing views and declaring everything a “crisis,” perpetuating and incentivizing many of them. We might be better served by finding ways to channel market forces for the widest possible good.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Goldman fined again

But the vampire squid will swim

At the new White House