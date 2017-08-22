Even in a time of weaker world trade, metro Seattle performed well last year. The same wasn't true for a majority of areas nationally.

First, the good news. Metro Seattle saw exports increase 2.4 percent in 2016, among the strongest performances in the nation. This according to a new report from Joseph Parilla and Nick Marchio at the Brookings Institution.

As measured by Brookings, King, Pierce and Snohomish counties being metro Seattle ranked sixth among 381 metro areas in the inflation-adjusted value of exports last year. It ranked fourth in exports’ share of GDP. These compare with eighth and ninth in 2003.

Exports directly supported an estimated 293,890 jobs here last year, ranked fifth nationally. In 2003, the numbers were 162,290 and No. 10.

Not surprisingly, the overwhelming export power came from airplanes and parts, followed by information-technology royalties, retail services and information services. Not bad performance during a time when sluggish world trade and a strong dollar have hurt exports nationally and even on the state level.

The bad news: 64 percent of metros showed an export slowdown, including 71 of the 100 largest metros (Portland saw a 0.1 percent decline last year). It was especially pronounced in parts of the industrial Midwest. Exports had generally been growing from 2009 to 2014. Only eight out of 35 major sectors saw growth nationally — educational and medical services, management and legal services, commodities, travel and tourism, and technology. (Airplanes were dragged down by weakness in the larger transportation industry, especially autos).

The authors write, “This presents near-term challenges for President Trump’s vision, in which administration policies foresee large numbers of production jobs to return to industrial communities.”

Manufacturing alone won’t cut it. “The growing weight of services exports — management, legal, technology, education, and medical—also must be recognized and central to a Trump administration ‘Made in America’ agenda,” they write.

Of course, opening service markets was a key goal of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump could pivot, place the U.S. back in TPP, and blame everything on Obama and Clinton. But the optics of a few coal-mining jobs are more appealing to the president, who never had a serious and constructive economic agenda to begin with.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

We can’t have nice things

While policing the empire

Kabul together