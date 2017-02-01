Some of the most trade dependent metros voted for Trump. But the shock of a sudden pullback or trade war will also have a big effect in blue Seattle.

Columbus, Ind.; Beaumont, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; Elkhart and Kokomo, Ind. These are metro areas in Trump Country. They are also the ones most exposed to the risk of a major pullback in trade under Donald Trump based on their export share of GDP, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

But Seattle doesn’t get off easy. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue ranks 44th among 384 U.S. metropolitan area in its trade dependence. Total exports were more than $51 billion in 2015. But thanks to the size and diversity of the area’s economy, merchandise exports were just 17.9 percent of GDP.

In Columbus, Ind., headquarters of engine-maker Cummins (and an amazing architectural collection), the dependence was 50.6 percent. Trump won Columbus’ county with nearly 64 percent of the vote, even though income was well above the state level and the December unemployment rate was 2.9 percent. This hardly fits the narrative of economic resentment from an ailing Heartland.

The Seattle area ranks No. 6 behind New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Dallas as a trade mega-city. Each exports more than $50 billion a year. Together, they comprise 25 percent of U.S. exports.

In the report, Joseph Parilla and Mark Muro write, “Trade reliance makes clear that while trade burns as a contentious national issue, it ultimately remains a local and regional economic activity. Trade involves millions of workers in hundreds of real and varied places, and often drives crucial local commerce. The coming trade debates will not be remote from America’s metros and communities.”

Another insight: 58 percent of national imports came from counties won by Hillary Clinton.

NOTED: In today’s report on metropolitan employment, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue saw one of the nation’s largest increases in jobs — up 3.4 percent — for 2016. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics also said employment increased 3.6 percent year over year for the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett Metropolitan Division.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Browbeat the Germans

Navarro blasts the euro

Winning hearts and minds