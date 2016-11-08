The combined Puget Sound ports scored better than their rivals in September and so far this year. They're also winning back market share.

The September numbers are in for West Coast ports and the outlier is the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the combined seaport operations of the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma. And that’s a good thing.

While other ports are struggling from the global slowdown, punctuated by the bankruptcy filing of Hanjin Shipping, the Puget Sound container ports are clawing back regional market share from Canadian rivals.

Total laden cargo volume jumped 12.1 percent in September compared with the same month a year ago, according to a report in the Journal of Commerce (registration is required). Year to date, the gain is 5.4 percent year over year. That compares with a gain of 2.2 percent for all U.S. West Coast ports.

At Vancouver, B.C., meanwhile, total laden cargo has dropped 2.1 percent so far this year, while Prince Rupert is up 4 percent but below its strong growth last year.

Many factors are at play in the Alliance developing its A game, including extending gate hours and establishing an operations center to speed cargo and identify and clear up bottlenecks. But if the trends hold, this will mark a key achievement: Turning around the declining market share caused by the years of bitter infighting between the ports before they joined forces.

THIRD QUARTER EXPORTS: The Alliance numbers are all the more impressive now that we have a sense of how Washington exports are doing through the first three quarters of the year. All export commodities are down 9 percent from the same time last year to $58.5 billion, according to the research group WISERtrade. The one exception is a gain in export of cereals, such as wheat.

Blame the global situation, with trade flat in the first quarter and actually falling in the second, according to reports. At the best, slow growth here and abroad is cutting into appetite for both exports and imports. The Northwest Seaport Alliance, with connections to two transcontinental railroads, handles cargos to and from many states. But so do the megaports of LA/Long Beach, and so far this year the Puget Sound harbors are holding up better.

