Tech stocks just hit a milestone, topping a record set at the height of the dot-com boom. Are we in a similar speculative bubble?

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 information-technology sector index closed at an all-time high. This surpassed the record set in March 2000, when the dot-com boom was at its height. Microsoft and some other big tech companies hit new highs Wednesday, too (Amazon is listed elsewhere, in the “consumer-discretionary” segment).

For those who don’t remember heady days at the end of the past century, the internet (seeded by taxpayers, thank you very much) spawned an amazing brood of companies. Some were obvious in what they did, like the former modest online bookstore. Others, not so much. Most didn’t have real profits — everybody was betting on “the come.” In a little more than two years, this frenzy sent the index from 200 to 916.71 on March 31, 2000.

In the subsequent meltdown, helping fuel a recession, the index was back below 200 by September 2002. It’s been a long climb back. Casualties were abundant. Never was Warren Buffett’s axiom more appropriate: “You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.” When this tide went out, much of the dot-com boom was revealed to be classic stock-market bubble. To be sure, there was the added juice of the Y2K computer problem, which triggered large IT spending (needed or not), and that tide of investment went out, too.

What’s different now? According to data reported by the Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 tech sector was trading at 23.2 times the year’s earnings (as of Tuesday’s close). In the 12 months before the dot-com peak, the same number was a nosebleed 70.3 times earnings. Tech companies are also more profitable today.

The economies are different, too. However, here the comparison is less comforting. The dot-com boom coincided with the longest expansion in American history and record jobs creation. The United States was still the world’s largest exporter. The dynamic economy shed plenty of jobs but other jobs were waiting. Years of wage stagnation were reversing and virtually every demographic was benefiting from the strong economy.

The seeds of trouble were also being planted, among them deregulation (read changing regulation to favor politically powerful large corporations). Most notorious was the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999 by a Republican-controlled Congress and Democratic President Bill Clinton. The Depression-era law separated risky investment banking from taxpayer-backed commercial banking and tightly controlled the sector.

The 2001 recession was also caused by corporate criminality, by the likes of Enron, WorldCom, Tyco and HealthSouth. To his credit, President George W. Bush pushed the Justice Department to prosecute these “corporate evildoers” and several top executives went to prison. Unfortunately, the pushback was so severe that the department lacked the talent, tools and will to do the same thing against the banksters that caused the Great Recession.

So is it time to worry about a tech-stock correction? First, stock timing doesn’t work. Second, if I knew the answer I wouldn’t need this journalism job. In this slow recovery, tech has been the one standout. On the other hand, we are in nosebleed territory. I wouldn’t put little Susie’s college fund in tech.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Sears to Amazon:

Please sell our Kenmore brand where

America shops