JOLTS may not be an electrifying report, but it tells us important things about jobs and the economy. Last year it was flat.

One of the more obscure jobs reports came out today, but economists still pay close attention. It’s the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, otherwise known as JOLTS. It comes in a month behind the employment report, which on Friday showed the economy added 150,000 net new jobs in December with the unemployment rate at a healthy 4.7 percent.

JOLTS for November is not quite as optimistic. New hires, people who quit voluntarily and layoffs were essentially flat through all of last year, after showing substantial improvement in 2015.

Although the three stats track different things, together they represent both the dynamism of the labor market and how willing people are to quit their current job for a new one. Or be picked up quickly if laid off. If you can remember back to the late 1990s, there were plenty of layoffs — but in general people could get a new job fast. That hasn’t been the case since, especially after the Great Recession.

Job openings reached a high in mid-2016 not seen since 2001. The rate of actual hires, however, was flat for the year and still below their level for most of the 2000s. Layoffs were at their lowest level since JOLTS began to be tracked in 2000.

The voluntary quits rate — people willing to take a chance to move to a better job — was much improved from the depth of the recession, but flat through most of the year. Quits were below their pre-recession peak and well below 2001.

A quick interpretation: The job market is much improved, but whether through individual fears or changes in the structure of the economy affecting opportunities, not that many are willing to jump to new jobs. It’s better than the recession, but one would expect that. Yet the old dynamism of the Great American Jobs machine still hasn’t returned — or is this the new normal in secular stagnation? The Federal Reserve should be paying attention, because the hires and quits rates don’t indicate “full employment.”

