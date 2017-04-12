The most important economic relationship on the planet — and much more — is at stake as tensions reach new highs on the Korean peninsula.

The first great era of globalization came to an end with the outbreak of World War I in 1914 (a war that the United States entered a century ago this month). The Great War showed that tight economic ties and trade among nations were not guaranteed to prevent conflict on a historic scale.

While the causes of the war are still debated, the spark came when a terrorist with ties to Serbian intelligence assassinated the heir to the throne of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in isolated Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. The archduke wasn’t even liked by the Austrian emperor and few expected a crisis. But within little more than a month, the German statesman Otto von Bismarck’s prediction came true: “some damned foolish thing in the Balkans” would trigger a general European war.

Which brings us to North Korea, which is pursuing a nuclear weapons program, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that could hit Seattle. A major war game is about to start involving South Korean and American troops. The U.S. Navy has sent the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group. Trouble is further feared as the north marks the birthday of the regime founder, Kim Il-sung on April 15th. The country, now run by Kim’s reckless and inexperienced grandson, has spewed its usual bloody-minded threats.

Seoul, one of the economic hubs of the world, is closer to the demilitarized zone between North and South than Baltimore is to Washington. South Korea has the world’s 11th-largest economy. China, with the world’s second-largest economy and probably the second most capable military, continues to support North Korea. From 1950 to 1953, China and America fought each other to a costly stalemate in the Korean War. China remembers.

Now the North, with an economy so small and opaque it isn’t even tracked by the World Bank, holds all this hostage.

Tuesday D.C. time, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Donald Trump, urging calm and a peaceful resolution. “China insists on realizing the denuclearization of the peninsula, insists on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and advocates resolving the problem through peaceful means,” Xi was quoted as saying. The trouble is, China has much less to lose from North Korea succeeding in miniaturizing a nuke and placing it on an ICBM. American patience is thin and the new administration prides itself on breaking norms and disdaining expert advice.

It’s never calm on the Korean peninsula and the North is given to provocation. But this is an especially fraught month. To mention the more than half a trillion dollars in bilateral trade between the United States and China (Washington state’s largest trading partner) at stake seems almost an obscene triviality compared with all that could go wrong. Some damned foolish thing.

