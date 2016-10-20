Some Americans' biggest fear is the big federal debt. Here's why it's nowhere near the danger it's hyped to be.

In Wednesday night’s final presidential debate, the moderator, Fox anchor Chris Wallace, asked the candidates about dealing with the national debt.

First, some facts. Wallace said, “Our national debt, as a share of the country’s GDP, is now 77 percent. That is the highest since just after World War II.” Actually, according to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the figure was 105 percent as of the second quarter. That compares with 54 percent in 2000 and 30 percent in 1980.

For the sake of context, Japan’s ratio was 247 percent in 2014, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. China is less transparent, but a good guesstimate is 250 percent.

The short-term biggest driver of U.S. federal debt was the Great Recession (in 2007, the ratio was around 62 percent of GDP). Growth of the debt has mostly been coming down since 2009. And with extremely low interest rates, the costs of servicing the debt are very low by historical standards.

Pro tip: the debt is how much we owe. The deficit is the imbalance between federal outlays and receipts. The deficit has been coming down for several years.

Foreign nations don’t hold most of the federal debt — they own about 32 percent. Most is owned by American individuals, investment institutions such as pension funds and mutual funds, and the Federal Reserve.

All this is to say, the debt, while high, is not a crisis that demands the next president enter into some mythical “grand bargain” that guts so-called entitlements, which I would call earned benefits. They are also the foundation of the intergenerational social compact. As in, I paid the Social Security benefits for the Greatest Generation on the expectation following generations will pay for mine.

The biggest indicator that the debt is not a crisis is how investors worldwide covet the dollar and Treasury bonds, especially in times of uncertainty. We also borrow in our own currency, which happens to be the world’s reserve currency.

How to lower the debt is a subject of great debate. For my money, stop the endless wars, reign in corporate tax dodging, make Big Pharma bid for the lowest prices on Medicare D, put a transaction tax on Wall Street and moderately raise taxes on the wealthiest.

But we also have to grow our way out of the debt. We can’t cut our way. That means making smart federal investments — never been a better time to borrow — on research, education and infrastructure. If we don’t do these things and more to encourage growth, then we have potential problems — and not merely from debt. In a very slow- or negative-growth environment, one can never dig out of a debt hole.

I’m sure you’ll hear different viewpoints in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the debates lacked barely a mention of the genuinely existential crisis facing the nation and the planet: climate change. Go figure.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

That ‘nasty woman’

Everyone but Don will say

Madame President