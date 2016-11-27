The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Amazon Web Services’ mammoth annual conference, re: Invent, begins in Las Vegas. At the three-day event, AWS CEO Andy Jassy and others will lay out plans for growing the $12 billion unit that generates much of Amazon’s profit. Several of the key presentations will be streamed.

S&P/Case-Shiller will release its monthly index comparing home-price increases in cities across the country for September. Seattle has been closing in on Portland for the city with the fastest-rising prices.

WEDNESDAY: Microsoft holds its annual shareholders meeting at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The company is likely to tout the success of its move toward selling web-based business software services, which recently has pushed its shares to record highs. Scheduled votes include a shareholder proposal to broaden the ability of shareholders to nominate and vote for directors, and a largely symbolic vote on executive compensation.

The Federal Reserve releases its monthly ‘Beige Book’ survey of economic conditions across the nation. Its October report found economic growth had picked up a bit as fall began, supported by modest hiring, an uptick in consumer spending and steady homebuilding. Further evidence of improvement could encourage the Fed to lift interest rates in December.

THURSDAY: Automakers release vehicle sales for November. For October, U.S. auto sales fell 5.8 percent, and year-to-date sales were down slightly as the industry tries to match six straight years of growth and its 2015 record sales

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for November.