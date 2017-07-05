Even with promising new electric cars, keeping promises to raise manufacturing jobs has gotten even harder. The auto industry is in a slowdown.

The biggest news in the auto industry today is Volvo’s announcement that it will stop using the traditional internal combustion engine. It will switch to all-electric or hybrids by 2019. While good for the climate (depending on how the electricity is generated), the move may be a watershed, or not. Much of it is, um, driven by stringent European rules to cut greenhouse gases. It does show how companies are taking climate change seriously and can prosper doing so.

But the immediate problem for the industry in the United States is a slowdown in sales. Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler posted big drops in June compared with the same month last year. Toyota, Nissan and Honda reported modest gains. But the overall trend is down, and layoffs have begun.

One cause, as the Wall Street Journal reports, is reduced demand from auto rental companies. But it’s also likely that people who had put off purchases during the Great Recession have now got those new wheels. Also, Americans are getting tapped out with auto loans, which totaled a record $1.1 trillion in the first quarter.

Cyclical slowdowns are nothing new to Detroit. The Big Three, having banked big profits the past few years, should be in shape to ride out a normal downdraft. But the situation complicates President Donald Trump’s promise to bolster U.S. manufacturing. Automakers and their suppliers were responsible for 40 percent of the gains in factory jobs over the past two years, according to the Brookings Institution.

In May, 12.4 million worked in manufacturing, an improvement from the recession but well below the more than 17 million of the 1990s. The “China Shock” is widely blamed, but there’s also the strong U.S. dollar and automation.

Even as the Big Three switch over to electric and hybrid engines, it would at best preserve existing job numbers. Barring the government investing in such new sectors as renewable energy or high-speed rail — unlikely under Republican control — significantly raising manufacturing employment seems doubtful.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

The state budget deal

Stacked deck against Seattle

That card in Ritzville