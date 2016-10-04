Here's a new economic resource on state fiscal conditions since the downturn.

I’m deluged with click-bait lists and try to avoid using any but the most authoritative. If you want to research how states, counties, and metro areas are performing, there’s always the gold-standard FRED charts from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Another good one is Compare50 by the Next 10 project and Beacon Economics, which focuses on numerous metrics for California, but you can plug in other states as well.

Now comes the Fiscal 50 from the Pew Charitable Trusts. This interactive site allows you to track nine important economic measures, from state finances to employment and personal income, since 2007. It’s a good way to track how a state is recovering. The data are downloadable.

Click on employment to population ratio, for example, and you find Washington has had the sixth biggest drop since before the Great Recession — 82 percent of the working-age population was employed in 2007 vs. less than 78 percent now. Washington’s tax revenue was 5.6 percent higher than its pre-recession peak, but below the national average gain of 6.5 percent and 16 percent in Oregon. It’s digging out of a deep hole — in early 2010, Washington’s revenue was down 15.5 percent from 2007.

So, amuse your friends, startle your family, bring life to parties and enjoy this new resource for factual economic information. As the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Pound takes a pounding

On word of a hard Brexit

Exports won’t be sore