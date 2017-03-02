A new report tracks metro areas in the critical recovery years from 2010 to 2015. Seattle came in with mostly favorable rankings, but also some concerns.

The Brookings Institution has been tracking the recovery of American metro areas for several years. Today, a new report looks at data for five years coming out of the Great Recession to take a deeper dive that might explain widespread discontent despite one of the longest economic expansions.

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area ranked 14th in overall prosperity among 100 metros from 2010 to 2015. Productivity advanced by 1 percent, average annual wage by 9.7 percent and standard of living by 5 percent. I suspect it has performed even stronger since then. And yes, Pierce County’s relatively weaker performance drags down the entire metro area.

Digging deeper, the report found that even though Seattle performed above the average large metro in every category, it was hardly a leader. It ranked 33rd in growth, 14th in prosperity and 21st in inclusion. Over the decade from 2005 to 2015, the rankings were stronger: 16th, sixth and 19th respectively.

Growth includes the size of the economy and entrepreneurial activity. Jobs advanced by 13.4 percent and GDP by 14.5 percent. But jobs at young firms actually fell by 6.8 percent (75th out of 100 metros). Prosperity examines average wealth and salaries, with metro Seattle seeing 1 percent productivity growth, 5.7 percent in standard of living growth and 9.7 percent in average annual wage (fifth best nationally).

Finally, inclusion focuses on the distribution of changes in employment and income. Metro Seattle saw its employment rate improve by 5.3 percent, median wage by 2.7 percent and relative poverty fell by 7.3 percent. (It doesn’t get into inequality as measured by such tools as the Gini coefficient — I wrote about that here in 2015, and Seattle was not among the most unequal places).

Portland ranked 30th in growth, 76th in prosperity and 29th in inclusion from 2010 to 2015. Boise came in at 27th, 77th and 65th, respectively.

Silicon Valley, Houston and Pittsburgh led the nation in overall prosperity. New Orleans was last.

You can read the entire report here, and browse by metropolitan area here.

