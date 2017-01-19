Regulators said Seattle-based HomeStreet used improper accounting practices and took measures to impede whistleblowers. The company didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in its settlement.

Seattle-based HomeStreet, the parent of HomeStreet Bank, has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty to settle charges that it used improper accounting practices and subsequently sought to deter potential whistleblowers from speaking with federal regulators.

In addition, Darrell van Amen, the company’s chief investment officer and treasurer, agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty to settle charges that he caused the accounting violations, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

HomeStreet and van Amen consented to the SEC’s order without admitting or denying wrongdoing, a typical practice in the regulator’s handling of settlements with banks. A HomeStreet spokesman didn’t immediately have a comment.

“Companies that focus on finding a whistleblower rather than determining whether illegal conduct occurred are severely missing the point,” Jina Choi, director of the SEC’s San Francisco office, said in a statement announcing the settlement.

The violations were related to about 20 fixed rate commerical loans made by HomeStreet, the SEC says.

After making the loans, company entered into interest rate swaps, transactions designed to guard against a change in interest rates that would makes those loans more costly for HomeStreet.

Such hedges are also designed to smooth out the volatility of a bank’s financial results from quarter to quarter.

But some of HomeStreet’s interest rate swaps didn’t prove to be an effective hedge according to accounting standards, the SEC says. Van Amen saw to it that the company changed its hedging testing standards at various points from 2011 to 2014 to ensure that the company could continue to use favorable accounting treatment for its swaps, the regulator said.

“HomeStreet disregarded its internal accounting policies and procedures to come up with different testing results to enable its use of hedge accounting,” said Erin Schneider, associate director of the SEC’s San Francisco office. “Companies must follow the rules rather than create their own.”

When the SEC contacted HomeStreet in April 2015 seeking documents related to its hedge accounting, the firm assumed the inquiry was in response to a whistleblower complaint and began trying to find a whistleblower, the SEC said.

One individual the company considered a whistleblower was told that HomeStreet could refuse to pay for any legal costs during an SEC investigation into the individual. The company also required former employees to sign severance agreements waiving potential whistleblower awards, or risk losing severance payments or other benefits.

Federal law prohibits companies from retaliating against employees who seek to report wrongdoing to regulators.

HomeStreet, primarily a mortgage and commercial lender, narrowly avoided insolvency during the financial crisis. The company went public in 2012, and trades under the symbol HMST on Nasdaq.

The bank held $6.2 billion in assets and reported net income of $27 million in the three months ended Sept. 30.

HomeStreet warned last week that rising interest rates late in 2016 had cut into its mortgage business.