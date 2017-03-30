White House threats against cities are putting America's economic engine in danger.

The Trump administration is threatening to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities, those that decline to join in the White House’s crusade against immigrants, illegal and otherwise. For Seattle, that comes to $150 million in federal funds this year. Seattle joined some other cities in suing, contending Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional. Much is at stake, including federal grants for transit.

And, yes, it’s contradictory that this is coming from a president who comes from the biggest city in the nation, whose young dream in the relative Siberia of Queens was to be a master-builder of Manhattan. Meanwhile, in the campaign, he pandered to his base by portraying cities as “hellholes,” when in fact most are doing better than in decades.

The back story is a longstanding Republican antipathy to cities. It plays out in a political divide between blue big cities and purple/red suburbs and deep-red exurbs and rural areas. Yet it’s also bad economic policy for the entire nation.

A 2014 report from IHS Global Insight found that America’s 10 largest metro areas generated more in gross domestic product than 36 states. In 2016, Clinton counties far outperformed Trump counties economically. Output for Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue totaled more than $300 billion in 2014, the most recent year available. That’s 70 percent of the state total. However hated Seattle is by eastern Washington, its economic power subsidizes the red districts.

The answer for resentful red America is to become more blue: fund education, value tolerance, provide living choices beyond endless driving and suburban pods, be outward-looking to the world, embrace creativity. Most of all, don’t follow demagogues in believing your troubles are because of urban “elites.” After all, the biggest urban elitist is living in the White House and playing you.

