The ‘Asian miracle’ has been very good to Washington state’s trade-dependent economy. But events from North Korean nukes to friction with Beijing are putting the future in doubt.

Despite the global trade slowdown of recent years, Seattle was among the minority of U.S. metropolitan areas to see exports rise last year.

At the Northwest Seaport Alliance, composed of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma, container volumes have risen 5 percent for the year through July.

But all is not well. Events unraveling in Asia — home of Washington state’s largest trading partners — and in the other Washington are putting our future on a risky path.

Most obvious are geopolitical changes, especially North Korea’s breakthrough to achieve nuclear weapons and possibly the means to accurately deliver them to the United States.

Nuclear weapons usually bestow a grave responsibility as well as deterrence against aggressors. The “balance of terror” is unpleasant, but it has likely played a major role in producing the longest period of peace among major nations in modern history.

But is North Korea a “normal” nation? Does the Kim Jong Un regime merely seek to preserve itself and deter an American-inspired regime change? Or does it cling to its longtime goal of unifying the entire peninsula under Pyongyang’s rule?

These are the questions being pondered in Washington, Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing as the 10,000-mile supply chain chugs along, bringing in Asian imports at crisp volumes to stock American warehouses for the holidays.

Tensions have cooled since President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” and Kim responded with one of his own threats: To send missiles against the U.S. territory of Guam. Since the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War, Pyongyang has a long history of provocations that ultimately melt away.

But this may be different. This Kim is young and impulsive. If he has nuclear weapons and fears a U.S. attack, he might be tempted to use them — even though this isn’t the “rational” actor model that guides nuclear deterrence elsewhere.

Trump is old and impulsive, with no experience in foreign affairs. He has domestic troubles and a temperament that is ill-suited for one possessing the launch codes. But going back to Bill Clinton, every U.S. administration has considered a nuclear North Korea to be intolerable.

In addition to North Korea’s aggressiveness, Washington, D.C., is worried that it would enable nuclear proliferation elsewhere, even with terrorists.

Also, once the country built atomic bombs, followed by more powerful thermonuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, the danger of their use would only increase, including to U.S. allies. Without credible American protection, South Korea and Japan might field nukes of their own.

Now, presented with Pyongyang’s fait accompli, what will Trump do?

China, Pyongyang’s only patron, has conveyed through state media that Kim is on his own if he attacks the United States. But China would apparently aid North Korea if Washington, D.C., began what national-security adviser H.R. McMaster called “preventive war.”

Although Beijing voted for the latest round of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang, it continues to aid the Kim regime. In the event of war, which North Korea would lose despite horrendous casualties in Seoul and elsewhere, China fears Korean refugees and a unified Korea allied with the United States.

China has grown more aggressive, too, building artificial islands to make claim to the South and East China seas. Beijing’s long game to push out America from Asian influence and replace the liberal world order is much more apparent now.

Like it or not, the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement was a geopolitical blunder, undermining longstanding alliances.

The situation isn’t helped by Trump’s embrace of protectionism, seeing every trade deficit as bad on its face, and his developer’s transactional win-lose mentality.

Although he backed off a campaign pledge of stiff tariffs against China, Trump recently triggered an investigation by the U.S. trade representative into China’s allegedly stealing of American intellectual property, prompting a vigorous response from Beijing.

Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, recently wondered if all this is putting at risk the “Asian miracle” of general peace and spectacular economic growth despite many longstanding disputes.

This prosperity, along with “relatively homogeneous societies with strong national identities, the chance of civil conflicts erupting and spilling over national borders is relatively low,” he wrote on Project Syndicate.

“Last but certainly not least, America’s strong military presence in Asia — which underpins its robust regional alliance system — has reduced the need for Asian countries to develop large military programs of their own, and has reinforced a status quo that discourages armed adventurism.”

But now that status quo is under pressure not seen before in the post-Cold War era.

With so many millions of lives at risk, it seems trivial to note that China is Washington’s largest export destination, Japan No. 2 and South Korea No. 5.

I used to think Seattle’s Asia-facing economy was among our greatest strengths. Lately, I worry it’s our greatest vulnerability. Both are true, but the continuity of recent peaceful decades can’t be taken for granted, especially now.

Remember, trade isn’t a guarantee against war. Slightly more than a century ago, links of economics and royal blood lines didn’t stop Germany and Britain from fighting against each other in World War I.