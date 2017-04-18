A new look into the rising ranks of part-time and "gig" workers reveals a bleak picture of getting by.

More people than ever are stuck in part-time work while wanting full-time jobs: 6 million at the end of last year, compared with 2.5 million in the mid-1970s. And a large number of them are people with low incomes.

A new paper from researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is built from roundtables held on the issue in cities throughout the SF Fed’s district, including Seattle. Participants included local experts and members of community organizations helping moderate- and low-income workers, as well as lenders and employers (including small business).

Some themes were common throughout, and are bolstered by a deep body of research. For example, being an “involuntary part-time” worker means being as likely to live in poverty as being unemployed. Housing, child care and transportation are essential in helping people gain jobs. Rising household expenses force many to take multiple jobs or to work in the “shadow economy.” People of color are disproportionately affected. More competition and rising employee costs encourage employers to keep workforces lean and rely on part-timers or “gig” workers.

The report states: “The dynamic also appears to be tied to rising employment in service-related industries such as hospitality, retail, health and social services, and customer service, where part-time work that pays lower wages is more common, and an accompanying decrease in typically middle-income jobs in manufacturing and skilled trades.”

Some Seattle-specific findings:

• “Child care workers themselves are often low wage earners and at the Seattle roundtable, participants shared that although new higher minimum wage laws benefit these workers, they have further increased the cost of child care.”

• “Another significant factor affecting employment decisions was the challenge of employer-provided benefits. In Seattle, participants shared some employers limit the number of working days for employees in order to restrict benefits, and some require non-compete agreements.”

• “Participants in Seattle noted that an uptick in the number of employers choosing to hire part-time to reduce costs is driving workers who may have been working full-time in the past to seek public assistance when their hours are reduced.”

• “This (Seattle) roundtable cited similar challenges to full-time work, but also discussed employer’s insurance risks with hiring individuals with criminal records or that fail drug testing, limited operating hours of workforce assistance centers. One issue that arose in Seattle was the narrow employment pathways to certain work due to union rules. Other challenges included access to job-hunting services, and limited employment options.”

This is hardly definitive but adds to our knowledge of rising involuntary part-time work. I’m not optimistic this administration or Congress will address it, but you can download the report and some of its suggested responses here.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

An extinct career

Seattle politician

Who’s a moderate