As every schoolchild should know, China is Washington’s largest trading partner. In 2016, it accounted for more than $16 billion of the state’s $79.6 billion in merchandise exports. But President Donald Trump has backed away from his campaign rhetoric of slapping big export tariffs on Beijing.

The looming danger is the administration’s apparent determination to renegotiate NAFTA, with talks opening as early as next month. Canada is the state’s third-largest trading partner, accounting for more than $7 billion in state exports. But Mexico is no slouch, even though Washington doesn’t have the trading levels of California and Texas.

Last year, Washington exporters sold nearly $2 billion in merchandise exports to Mexico. The variety was surprising, with 31 percent in transportation equipment (read airplanes and parts), 22 percent in petroleum, but around 29 percent in the “all others” category. That ranged from agriculture to computer/electronic products and paper. Mexico is a big purchaser of apples and other tree fruits. Washington is one of the leading wheat exporters, with Mexico among the destinations. Thanks to NAFTA, these flow with no tariffs.

Luis Mingo, head of the Political and Economic Section at the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, said many Puget Sound region companies “are betting on Mexico and the surge of a Mexican middle-class that will demand products and services.”

Some high-profile examples: Amazon recently launched Amazon Prime in Mexico, where Starbucks has opened its 600th store. Paccar is the No. 1 heavy truck company in Mexico, with a major plant in Mexicali. Aeromexico flies a Boeing-only fleet.

NAFTA has been in effect since 1994, producing winners and some losers in all three countries but raising trade exponentially. One could argue it needs some tweaking, although those mechanisms already exist in the trilateral agreement.

Trashing NAFTA is another matter. So is antagonizing Mexico, which has been a Trump trademark (so has trolling Trump on Twitter by Vicente Fox (@VicenteFoxQue), the former Mexican president and a successful business executive in his own right).

Washington, the nation’s most trade-dependent state, has much to lose from blowing up NAFTA. Yes, we benefit from being an Asia-facing state. But being part of the $1.1 trillion North American trading bloc has been a boon here as well.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

The health bill is back

It’s just as bad as before

Cruelty’s catching