The president passed on a prime opportunity to kneecap one of his favorite enemies.

President Donald Trump made his antipathy toward Jeff Bezos and Amazon known during the campaign and has continued it since, including during his remarkable rant in Phoenix earlier this week. There’s the populism angle, where he’s called the company too big and (incorrectly) said it doesn’t pay sales taxes. Then there’s Bezos’ role as owner of The Washington Post, which has conducted the most aggressive reporting on the administration’s many scandals.

And yet, Amazon received a green light for its acquisition of Whole Foods on Wednesday from the Federal Trade Commission, the most powerful antitrust regulator. What’s going on?

The FTC, established during the Progressive Era in 1914, is nominally an independent federal agency. It’s intended to prevent monopolies and protect consumers. But presidents play an enormous role in shaping its enforcement outlook by naming commissioners. For example, after Ronald Reagan entered the White House, the FTC became much more likely to approve mergers that were arguably anti-competitive,

Trump inherited an agency with only two commissioners, one Republican and one Democrat. It’s intended to have five, with no more than three from any one political party. The shortfall in members is because the GOP Senate blocked nominees of President Barack Obama and the terms of sitting commissioners expired. Trump had a chance to remake the FTC by filling the three empty seats, but as with so many other areas of the government, he hasn’t done so.

And which Trump would the remade agency reflect? His campaign populism that sided with workers against giant companies? Or traditional Republican pro-big business ideology? An interesting back story is that Trump tangled with the FTC before, paying a $750,000 fine in 1988 for not disclosing a stock purchase in a proposed merger, and last year’s $25 million settlement over fraud allegations involving Trump ‘University.’

The answer, so far, is that the FTC will emerge as much more friendly to mergers than during the Obama years, as well as unwilling to probe the harmful effects on the economy from supersized firms that have anti-competitive market power, no matter if they offer low prices to customers. Nor is the FTC likely to protect net neutrality. Trump selected Joshua Wright, a former commissioner and laissez-faire Republican, to lead transition matters with the agency — another sign this will not be a populist FTC.

Amazon might be in trouble if Trump pushed the Justice Department to go after it as a monopoly. But that would rile the GOP’s powerful corporate backers. And Amazon has very good lawyers and likely decades of case law in its favor. Trump could demand that Amazon lose cloud computing from the Defense Department and other federal agencies. But a recent visit to Amazon headquarters by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, the most respected member of the administration (and Washington state native), would seem to contradict that. Amazon being a huge job creator is another thing in its favor.

It’s hard to tell with Trump’s mercurial temperament, but so far it appears Bezos will be a convenient bogeyman for the Tweeter In Chief, but Amazon will sail on.

Today’s Econ Haiku:

Tax foreign buyers

Didn’t cool Vancouver’s boom

Facts get in the way