Global markets have been shaken up by fears that Deutsche Bank, Europe’s fourth-largest bank by assets, cannot absorb a fine of $14 billion, the number reportedly demanded by U.S. regulators over its role in selling mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.

All it took was the threat of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank for the word “contagion” to rear its ugly head.

Global markets have been shaken up in recent weeks over fears that Deutsche Bank, a symbol of German financial might and Europe’s fourth-largest bank by assets, cannot absorb a fine of that magnitude. The German government said flatly that it would not bail out the bank, leading to what some called market “panic” that Deutsche Bank could face a messy Lehman Bros.-style collapse and set off a global financial crisis.

Among investor concerns are the high amount of borrowing the bank uses to support its asset base, the difficulty in valuing many of the assets that make up its capital cushion, and the high-risk trading strategies embraced by some of its clients. Those fears seem wildly overblown.

“The bottom line is, I think the Deutsche Bank issues will be resolved and there won’t be any contagion episode,” said Hal S. Scott, a professor at Harvard Law School and the author of the recent book “Connectedness and Contagion.” “But it’s a wake-up call. Are we prepared if this ever happens again? The answer is ‘no.’”

Scott defines “contagion” as “an indiscriminate run by short-term creditors of financial institutions that can render otherwise solvent institutions insolvent because of the fire sale of assets that are necessary to fund withdrawals and the resulting decline in asset prices triggered by such sales.” He calls such contagion “the most virulent and systemic risk still facing the financial system today.”

The latest spasm in global markets began last month when The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department was demanding $14 billion to resolve accusations of fraud in Deutsche Bank’s packaging and sale of mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank issued a statement confirming the $14 billion figure but stated it had no intention of paying such a large sum. Renee Calabro, a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank, declined to comment further.

But the unexpectedly large number, coupled with other outstanding potential liabilities and what many investors view as a weak balance sheet, set off a chain reaction that brought back memories of the dark days before Lehman Bros. collapsed in September 2008.

Deutsche Bank shares dropped over 8 percent the day the news broke, and shares in other European banks, many with even more fragile balance sheets, also plunged.

Deutsche Bank shares were trading in New York at over $30 a year ago. By the end of September, they had dropped below $12 before recovering slightly. In an ominous reminder of the loss of confidence that plagued Lehman Bros. before its demise, some hedge funds pulled billions in assets from the bank and moved their trading activities to rivals.

It didn’t help that widespread investor skepticism remained about the health of the European banking system, where many banks are still exposed to high concentrations of sovereign debt from Europe’s weakest economies, or that Deutsche Bank is just the first of several large European banks facing a day of reckoning with the Justice Department.

For U.S. banks, the problems are largely behind them: They have paid over $56 billion since 2010 to settle similar suits.

John Cryan, Deutsche Bank’s chief executive, issued one of his “dear colleagues” letters emphasizing that the bank’s balance sheet was more “stable” than it had been “in decades,” and pointing to the bank’s liquidity reserves of 215 billion euros ($240 billion).

JPMorgan Chase analysts issued a report concluding that Deutsche Bank could absorb a fine of up to $4 billion without raising concerns about its capital position.

Despite the department’s tough opening offer, a fine of under $4 billion doesn’t seem all that outlandish. Citibank paid a fine of $4 billion to settle similar accusations by the Justice Department, and Morgan Stanley paid just $2.6 billion.

Even if the Justice Department has an exceptionally strong case, it would surely pause before demanding a fine that imperils the viability of Deutsche Bank, let alone the fragile European banking system, which would surely spill over into global markets and the U.S. economy. Deutsche Bank is far larger and more systemically important than Lehman Bros. was.

“The goal really shouldn’t be to destroy financial institutions,” said Brandon L. Garrett, a law professor at the University of Virginia and author of “Too Big to Jail.” “It should be to reform them. The proper way to punish corporations is to hold the individuals and executives responsible.”

The Justice Department has not said whether it is looking at potential individual defendants at Deutsche Bank in connection with the mortgage-backed securities cases, but it did charge two former traders at the bank with manipulating the benchmark London interbank offered rate, or Libor. Another former Deutsche Bank executive pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.

“I think the Justice Department could afford to be a little more lenient with the fine as long as individuals are held accountable,” Garrett said.